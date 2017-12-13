MS Dhoni magic lives! Fan embraces former skipper’s feet during live match (Twitter Image)

One cannot keep fans from following Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In India vs Sri Lanka second ODI at Mohali, a game which was dominated by Rohit Sharma’s double ton, a man breached the security during the last over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and ran over to Dhoni. He managed to touch his feet before security caught up with him and dragged him away. The clip was not broadcast live.

This is not the first time when fans have expressed their love for the former skipper. Earlier, during Dhoni’s last match as captain, an enthusiastic fan breached the security cordon and rushed towards cricket pitch to touch his feet. The fan evaded security but then obeyed the umpire’s request to keep off the wicket and returned after touching Dhoni’s feet. There have been instances in the past with the likes Sachin Tendulkar whose feet were touched by his fans several times as a mark of respect during a match.

It was all Rohit Sharma show today as India finished at 392 for the loss of four wickets after 50 overs. A total of 15 sixes were scored in the Indian innings, with 12 of them coming from skipper Rohit Sharma’s blade. Mohali stadium was lit up by Rohit’s blitzkrieg. He went back to the pavilion with 208 runs to his credit playing all 50 overs. He had 13 fours and 12 sixes to his name.

Curiously, at 36, Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the youngest player in the Indian cricket team! The former Indian skipper remains the fittest member of the side and a recent video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle re-establishes the fact. This video was recorded ahead of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka of the ongoing three-match series.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had a 100-metre dash with all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mohali. The race was a part of team India’s warm-up session and it didn’t come as a surprise that it was MSD who emerged victorious.