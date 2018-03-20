MS Dhoni is still topper of the university where I am is still studying, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik made his debut three months before MS Dhoni. (AFP)

Dinesh Karthik’s 8-ball-29 against Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy final has made him the new hero of the nation. His last ball six had made him the toast of the nation, however, the 32-year-old still feels like a “student in a University where MS Dhoni is a topper,” when it comes to the tag of the best finisher. Karthik in an interview said: “When it comes to Dhoni — I am studying in a university where he is the topper. He is one of the guys I have always looked up to. It is unfair to compare me with him.”

Karthik made his international debut in September 2004 during Champions Trophy in England, three months before Dhoni’s debut against Bangladesh in a bilateral series in December. In the next 14 years, Dhoni became India’s most successful captain and one of its greatest limited overs exponent while Karthik struggled in the fringes, waiting for his chances.

“His (Dhoni) journey has been totally different and my journey is a different one. He is a terrific guy. He is somebody who used to be reserved, shy. Today, he is a person, who is really vocal in helping the youngsters. I feel these comparisons are very unfair. As I said, he is probably a topper in an university, where I am studying. I am just happy in the space I am in,” Karthik said.

Having been around in the cricket circuit for over a decade now, Karthik is finally enjoying his time under the spotlight, something he rightly deserved. The wicketkeeper-batsman credits all this to his good karma and divine intervention. “It feels good that all the attention is on me. All the good karma and good things I have done over the years helped me hit that six. It is just that the shot went for a six… probably the two mm extra that it went for it became a six.”

Karthik also attributed Abhishek Nayar for his success and said: “He (Abhishek Nayar) has been the most important factor in the last two and half years in my career. He has helped me prepare for games. He has made me think in terms of strategy. He also knows what is the right way to work hard. He has been the river and I have been the boat.”