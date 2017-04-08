‘MS Dhoni is overshadowed, Steve Smith the king,’ says RPS owner’s brother Harsh Goenka; Twitter tells him who’s the boss!

Inviting troubles, Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka’s businessman brother Harsh Goenka made a statement on MS Dhoni, team’s former captain. (Source: IE image)

As runs an old proverb, cricket is religion and cricketers are god in India, and no matter if you own cricket franchisee here, it’s upto fans to decide that ‘who’s the boss’. Inviting troubles, Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka’s businessman brother Harsh Goenka made a statement on MS Dhoni, team’s former captain. After Pune franchise’s 7-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, Goenka said that replacing Dhoni with Steve Smith as captain was a ‘great move’. “#RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain,” Goenka said in a Tweet. Well, as obvious, this tweet didn’t go down well with fans of Indian cricket team, who immediately started brutal trolling of the businessman.

@hvgoenka Most of us,fans Support MSD and not Pune ???? — Denesh ???? (@Imdenesh) April 6, 2017

@hvgoenka Sir r u sure that your mind is normal in these days???? — Devendra Meena (@devendra576) April 7, 2017

People like Harsh Goenka should have some national pride…shameful @hvgoenka — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) April 7, 2017

@hvgoenka We support pune just coz of the man MSD. Like those who support Mahi. — Black Heart (@blackheart327) April 6, 2017

Goenka deleted his tweet after backlash. He later wrote: “It’s not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.”

In a shocking development, Mahendra Singh dhoni was sacked from Rising Pune Super Giants’ captaincy just 2 days before the auction. The news was confirmed by the team owner Sanjeev Goenka who said Australian captain Steven Smith will replace Dhoni for the 10th season of the league. Even though Pune won just 5 of their 14 IPL matches last year under him, Dhoni has a very impressive record in the Indian Premier League leading Chennai Super Kings to two title wins. “Mahi is an outstanding player, an asset for any team. When we went into the last season, we went with a lot of expectations but finished second from the bottom. So, I sat with the management and decided what we need to do differently. We decided to have a fitter team and a younger captain. We had the luxury of having Steven Smith who was okay with it. I talked to Dhoni and he was also fine with it. He ensured that he will cooperate with us,” said Goenka.