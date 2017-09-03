MS Dhoni inks world record, becomes first player to take 100 wickets via stumpings; See pic of this century

MS Dhoni inks world record, becomes first player to take 100 wickets via stumpings. (Reuters)

The Sri Lankan tour might be one of the most memorable tours for MS Dhoni. It started with him becoming the sixth Indian player to play 300 ODIs, which was followed by sitting at the helm of the most not out list. In the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka, Captain Cool has also become the first player to dismiss 100 batsmen with his gloves. The 100th player to get stumped by Dhoni was Akila Dananjaya in the 46th over. Dananjaya tried to charge a Chahal full toss but the Indian spinner outsmarted the Sri Lankan batsman and bowled a googly. The rest was done by the expert hands of Mahi to achieve the marvelous feat. Earlier in the 2th ODI at he equaled Sangakkara’s record of of 99 when he claimed the scalp of Danushka Gunathilaka off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. So far, the wicketkeeper batsman has scored 9608 runs with 65 fifties and 10 hundred at an average of 51.94.

Meanwile, after electing to bat first, Sri Lanka once again got off to a poor start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two quick wickets even as Upul Tharanga started positively. Dickwella departed soon after and Munaweera followed too. How low can this year go for the Sri Lankan team? After being whitewashed in the Test series, the hosts now face a similar situation in the 50-over format. On the other hand, India has completely dominated the series and at the R Premadasa stadium, Virat Kohli would be hoping to become the first captain to clean-sweep a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. The captain has led from the front scoring a century in the last game. Opener Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form too.