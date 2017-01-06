MS Dhoni has quit, but Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj starts trending on Twitter

Social media and the cricketing fraternity have been literally blown away by a storm following MS Dhoni’s shock announcement as Team India’s limited overs cricket captain. (Source: ANI)

Social media and the cricketing fraternity have been literally blown away by a storm following MS Dhoni’s shock announcement as Team India’s limited overs cricket captain. This has led to a section of die-hard Dhoni fans to target cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh who does not have the best of relationships with ‘Captain Cool’. Yograj Singh has always been very vocal about his dislike for Dhoni and has even called him ‘Ravana’ in an interview in 2015. The prime reason behind Yograj’s extreme statements on former skipper has been over dropping Yuvraj in ICC World Cup 2015.

Taking a jibe against Dhoni in his interview with Mid-Day, Yograj had said, “I feel really ashamed when other cricketers come and tell me about Dhoni. Earlier, I used to think that people must be cribbing about Dhoni due to jealousy. But when the cricketers told me about him, I think I have never seen a terrible person like him ever in my life.”

And now that Dhoni has quit the captaincy of ODI and T20 matches, a section of social media has taken the move as an opportunity to troll Yograj. Twitterati feel the news is of utmost joy for Singh senior and he is the happiest person on the planet. The fact that will add more masala to the interaction is the fact that Yuvraj Singh has made a come back to both the ODI and T20 teams under new capt Virat Kohli! Here are some tweets that poked fun at Yograj:

Reaction Of Yograj Singh When He Heard About MS #Dhoni Stepping Down From Captaincy Of ODI and T20I Indian Cricket Team. #MSDhoni #Captain pic.twitter.com/D0j971tg47 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 4, 2017

Yograj Singh after MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy.

. pic.twitter.com/xko8WWFh16 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni quits captaincy..

Yograj Singh at the moment. pic.twitter.com/mO4zE6ZITP — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) January 5, 2017