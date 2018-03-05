MS Dhoni gets new hairstyle? Watch video that’s setting social media on fire

Apart from big hitting and astonishing reflexes, Dhoni came to be known for his exquisite hairstyle. (Youtube)

When a 23-year-old young boy from Jharkhand walked down the dressing room of MA Aziz stadium, Bangladesh, back in 2004, little did the world know that he would go on to become one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s rise through the ranks into international cricket is a tale of rebellion, perseverance, extraordinary merit and above all that belief. Apart from big hitting and astonishing reflexes, Dhoni came to be known for his exquisite hairstyle.

The long-haired wicket-keeper from Ranchi soon became a trend that was being closely followed by the world. Regarded as one of the best finishers in the history of the sport, MS Dhoni, who now sports a short-haired hairstyle, has left his fans nostalgic. The former Indian captain is the new brand ambassador for chocolate brand ‘Snickers’ and he was seen donning the same old (long-hair) hairstyle for its television commercial.

In the TV advert for Snickers, ‘Captain Cool’ can be seen speaking to his teammates in an animated fashion. Dhoni is conversing with his teammates in ‘Bhojpuri’ while wearing a costume of what looks like one worn by the Romans back in the day.

He then refers to his cricket bat as a sword and asks the team to prepare for an assault on the opposition. It is then that one of his teammates advises Dhoni to eat Snickers. When hunger strikes, even “captain cool can lose his cool.”

After consuming the chocolate, Dhoni returns to his normal form and hairdo where he can be seen wearing the yellow jersey and has short hair.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings captain has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of a gaming platform which goes by the name of ‘Dream11’.