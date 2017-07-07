MS Dhoni birthday: Captain Cool turns 36; find out how his wife, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, others wished him

MS Dhoni birthday: Captain Cool is the most successful Indian captain. (Reuters)

MS Dhoni birthday: The world today knows Dhoni as ‘Captain Cool’ but back at the time when Mahi was just a TTE at the Kharagpur Railway station, he was majorly famous among his friends for honesty and naughtiness. In one such incident during his time in the railway quarters, Mahi with his friends decided to play a prank on the night guards. The group covered themselves with white bedsheets and walked around in the complex late in the night. The night guards were fooled into believing that there were ghosts moving around in the complex and that became big news the next day. The Former Indian Captain who is currently playing in the five-match ODIs and lone T20I series against West Indies turned 36 on Friday. Born on July 7, 1981, Ranchi, Dhoni is the third child of Pan Singh Dhoni. He initially had an interest in Badminton and Football.

The love for cricket for Mahi began after his teacher asked him to join the school cricket team. Till class 12th he played cricket in school and club. In 1998, Dhoni was selected by Deval Sahay to play for the Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL) team. One of the famous episode, when Dhoni used to play for CCL, was when Deval Sahay used to gift him Rs 50 for each six that he hit in Sheesh Mahal tournament cricket matches. In fast forward, Dhoni for the first time Bleed Blue in an ODI tour of Zimbabwe and Kenya. That was 2004 and after that, the right-handed batsman led India for almost a decade.

Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win all three ICC Trophies- 50-over World Cup (2011), Champions Trohpy (2013) and T20I (2007). He also took the team to the top of the ICC Test rankings. In 296 ODIs the Jharkhand batsman has stockpiled 9496 runs at an average of 51.32 with 10 centuries and 64 fifties. While in Test, he scored 4876 runs and ultimately retiring from the format. He is the most successful skipper when we talk about Indian Premier League by winning the IPL trophies and leading the team to six semifinals. He is considered as world’s best finisher in limited overs.

Here is how his wife Sakshi Dhoni and his team mates took to various social media platforms to wish him:

Sakshi Dhoni celebrated Dhoni’s birthday in West Indies:



Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish The World Cup Winning Captain:

Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @mahi7781 have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you ???????? ????#happybirthday #cakesmash A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Hardik Pandya tried to play cool infront of Captain Cool:

Mohammad Kaif calls Dhoni a ‘Legend’:

Happy Birthday to a legend of the game @msdhoni .Thank you for all that you have done and wish you the best in life.#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/YWExIXz9rH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2017

Last but not the least Viru paaji uses humor in his tweet:

To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy,#HappyBirthdayMSD

May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CVupTH4xDV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2017

MS Dhoni will play against West Indies in a T20I match on Sunday at 9:00 PM at Sabina Park, Kingston.