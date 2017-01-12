More Trouble for Indian cricket; Ajay Shirke denies charges of sabotaging England series

Ajay Shirke denies charges of trying to cancel the England series. (Source: IE image)

Looks like the rift between Lodha committee and Board of Cricket Control India is far from being settled anytime soon. The former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke who was accused of sabotaging the upcoming ODI series between India and England has denied all the charges, according to the latest TV reports.

Shirke said that the president of England Cricket Board, Giles Clarke is a very close friend of his and he frequently talks to him. The previous conversation between the two was also a friendly one and there was no intention of cancelling the series. He mentioned that he was committed towards making the series happen since the first ODI is being played at his home state, Maharashtra.

However, Ajay Shirke didn’t clarify the conversation that took place between the two office bearers but he did ensure that he’ll soon be releasing the trail of mails that was exchanged between him and Clarke. The ex-president of Maharashtra Cricket Association also said that if actually wanted the series to be called off he would have done that with ease.

He spoke to the media one day after the official email addresses of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, secretary Ajay Shirke and others were terminated by the current regime led by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. On January 3, Supreme Court removed the two big names of Indian cricket, Thakur and Shirke from their respective posts ahead of the England’s tour of India. England is set to play a three-match ODI and T20 series each starting from January 15.