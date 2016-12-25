Money problems for other leagues

The government’s recent demonetisation drive has left plenty of people helpless, and the ripples have also been felt in some of the biggest sporting leagues in the country. Take, for instance, the Pro Wrestling League. The PWL, which was slated to begin in mid-December, will now hit the mat from January 2, 2017, with all the matches restricted to New Delhi.

The International Premier Tennis League (IPTL), whose India leg was held in Hyderabad from December 9-11, was also affected—Roger Federer and Serena Williams did not feature this year due to the current “economic climate” of the country. “We have had challenges this year, but we are hoping to get past them. With the current economic climate in India and the uncertainty, I reached out to both Roger (Federer) and Serena (Williams) to explain the situation. They have been very supportive of the IPTL in the first two seasons and we look forward to having them in the future editions,” IPTL founder Mahesh Bhupathi said in an official statement. While Federer was expected to be part of the Indian Aces team, Williams was named for the Singapore Slammers squad.