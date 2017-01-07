Mohun Bagan’s backdrop gaffe could invite penalty

The Mariners had the Federation Cup logo instead of the I-League’s behind coach Sanjoy Suen’s chair leading to them risking a fine from the league committee. (PTI)

A day after a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order forced Mohun Bagan football club to change their venue from Rabindra Sarovar Stadium to Barasat Stadium for an I-League match, the green and maroons were further embarrassed when the backdrop at the pre-match press conference was the wrong one.

The Mariners had the Federation Cup logo instead of the I-League’s behind coach Sanjoy Suen’s chair leading to them risking a fine from the league committee. The league official who was keeping a watch on proceedings was not pleased with the Bagan officials scurrying for cover after the last minute gaffe.

Bagan will take on Churchill Brothers in their league opener on Sunday