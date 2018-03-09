Mohd Shami row: Will Hasin Jahan file complaint with BCCI too? Here is what her lawyer said

The five have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others. (Photo: IE)

Mohd Shami row: Kolkata Police today booked Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. The case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape), Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said. The five have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, he said.

“On the basis of the written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan, a case has been recorded against Mohammed Shami and four others in Jadavpur Police Station,” Tripathi said. Police, however, declined to divulge details of the four others. Shami, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, has claimed that the allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain, the lawyer of Hasin Jahan, claimed that she was in mental trauma and was looking forward to conclusion of the investigation into the FIR. “FIR has been filed and let the investigation conclude,” Hussain told reporters here. Asked whether Hasin was amenable to any reconciliation with the cricketer, the lawyer said that before filing the complaint, “she wanted Shami to talk to her and that he rectified himself.”

Asked whether Hasin Jahan would file a complaint with the BCCI, Hussain said the cricket body had already taken suo motu action, and “we will take a call on whether or not to file any complaint as and when we feel necessary”.