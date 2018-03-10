Mohammed Shami’s wife shares stunning audio clip of cricketer, alleges Indian pacer of taking money

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan after their marriage in Moradabad. (Source: PTI)

Days after Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that the 27-year-old fast bowler is having multiple extra-marital affairs, she has shared an audio clip with media in Kolkata of an alleged phone conversation between her and Shami about a Pakistani girl named Alishba. Jahan has claimed that in this audio clip, Shami admitted that he took money from Alishba which was delivered to him by a man named Mohammad Bhai, who stays in the United Kingdom.

She questioned Shami’s intention by asking what was the need to taking money from Alishba when he is paid a handsome amount by BCCI. “I have a phone recording with me where Shami has said that he took money. Who is Mohammad Bhai? What does he do? What’s the connection of taking money from Alishba? Why is he giving money to Shami? When BCCI gives him white money via cheque, what kind of money is this?” she asked.

In this phone conversation, Jahan tells Shami that he doesn’t care about her or their child. “Aapko Ayra ki parwah nahi meri parwah nahi, maa-baap ki parwah nahi. Aapko kisi ki parwah nahi. Shayad aapko us Pakistani ladki kaa parwah ho. Aapko Alisbah ki kasam dekar kehti huun ke sacch batao ye kaam aapke hain ke nahi?’ she asked.

Listen to the audio clip here:

In response, the man on the phone (who Jahan claims was Shami), said ‘no’. She asked him that you were saying that you didn’t have a Dubai visa then how did you go there? To this, the man replied that he had the visa.

Then, Jahan asked why did he lie to her regarding this? “Alisbah ko aap message karte hain, ye room same hotel me booking hai, Ye bhi Mohammed Bhai ne kiya tha kya?” she asked. The response was that he had to collect the money from Alisbah which was sent by Mohammed Bhai.

Hasin Jahan had also accused Mohammed Shami of domestic violence and infidelity after which an FIR was filed against the Indian cricketer.

However, the Delhi Daredevils pacer has dismissed these allegations by calling it a disturbing episode. “I don’t know what she is up to. She needs to explain what has changed so much in these few days. She is suddenly levelling all these accusations on me. She is accusing of harassment. She is even accusing me of match-fixing,” he had said in his defence.