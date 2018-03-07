Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan makes stunning claim, accuses Indian cricketer of having an illicit affair

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan had got married in 2014. (Source: PTI)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has reportedly claimed that her 27-year-old husband is having several extra-marital affairs simultaneously. Jahan who got married to Shami in 2014, took to her Facebook wall to make these stunning claims and also posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on the social media platform. She also posted images of women with Mohammed Shami claiming that they are Indian pacer’s girlfriends.

According to a report by ABP News, this came to light when Jahan found a phone in Shami’s car. This smartphone was gifted to him by his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils in 2014. When Hasin Jahan went through the phone, she found these chats.

Jahan also claimed that she was being tortured and assaulted for by Shami’s family members. She alleged that ‘Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her’.

The report added that Jahan is planning to take legal actions against Shami and his family members and had even intimated a local police station in Uttar Pradesh in January. While talking to ABP News, Jahan said that she tried her best to save the relationship but was threatened by Shami who refused to admit that it was his phone. Jahan said that she had no other option but to take an action against the cricketer.

The fast bowler who has recently returned from a long tour of South Africa is participating in the Deodhar Trophy for India A at Dharamshala. Shami is one of India’s leading fast-bowlers across all formats and was retained by Delhi Daredevils in IPL auction 2018 through Right to Match card.

However, what has to be noted is that the images and screenshots were posted from an unverified account.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami took to Facebook on Wednesday morning and dismissed these allegations by calling it a conspiracy against him to ruin his cricketing career.

“Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai,” Shami said.