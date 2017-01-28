Mohammed Shami says ‘India like father to me’, joined team despite father in critical situation

Mohammed Shami with his father in hospital. (Source: Mohammed Shami/ twitter)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami won millions of heart by putting his country ahead of family. The 27-year-old pacer lost his father on Friday due to a heart-attack which forced him to leave the Indian camp and rush to the hospital.

However, Shami who is currently recovering from an knee injury decided to join the team despite his father was in a critical situation. In a recent interaction with sportskeeda, Shami’s brother Mohammed Asif revealed “He wasn’t well in Moradabad for a long time, then we had to shift to Delhi for our father’s treatment. Bhai came once back last month itself before leaving for Bangalore. Family members asked him to stay, but he replied that India is as much of a father to him and he couldn’t deny that duty either.”

Even though Shami is not part of the current squad that is playing against in the limited overs’ matches, he was asked to join the team in order to help him recover from his injury under professional guidance.

“Shami was very emotional but decided to go back to training, knowing that his recovery ahead of the home series against Australia is important for the national team’s plan there. Now, I know that he’s going to give his best performance till date in his next series,” Asif further added.

Im very scared because of father going to angiography now pic.twitter.com/V62SUnHTGp — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 10, 2017

Shami’s father was in hospital since January 5 where he went through an operation. He earlier posted the pictures of his father on Twitter and asked his fans to pray for his wellness.

Last year, the fast-bowler played a Test match against New Zealand at Kolkata when his 14-month-old daughter was in ICU. He used to visit his daughter every evening after the day’s play with none of his teammates having an idea about it.