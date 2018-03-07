Mohammed Shami removed from BCCI’s annual contract

Mohammed Shami (AP)

BCCI on Wednesday announced annual contracts of cricket players. Notably, Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Shami has been left out of the BCCI’s contract. It is a coincidence that the removal of the Indian quickie comes on the day when his wife, Hasin Jahan accused him of having extra-marital affairs and domestic violence. Shami was in the B category in the last term. Jahan claimed that she made a lot of efforts to save their marriage but was instead threatened by the fast bowler and his family members, which left her no other option but to come out in public.

Jahan had posted few screenshots on her Facebook page and said that Shami was involved in multiple extra-marital affairs. The post was uploaded from an unverified account and it was titled ‘Shami’s enjoyment’. The post had several images of Shami’s text messages to multiple women. Jahan also uploaded several pictures of Shami with other women and claimed them to be Mohammed Shami’s ‘girlfriends’.

Meanwhile, the cricket board has introduced a new category, ‘A+’ which includes captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — all of them entitled to Rs 7 crore as annual pay. Delhi’s left-handed opening batsman Dhawan has seen a meteoric rise as he was in the C category last year.

Former captain and talismanic wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was placed in the A category and will take home Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, 19 women cricketers have been given contracts across three categories. In the A category, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will get Rs 50 lakh each per year. The players in the B category will get Rs 30 lakh. A new C category has been declared, with the players in this category standing to earn Rs 10 lakh per year.