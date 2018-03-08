Mohammed Shami involved in match-fixing, took money from Pakistani girl, alleges wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami was alleged of having extramarital affair by his wife Hasin Jahan. (Source: Facebook)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan, one day after alleging that the Indian fast-bowler is cheating on her, claimed that the Delhi Daredevils player is also involved in match-fixing. Jahan alleged that Shami took money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba after the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai. “If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof,” she said while speaking to ABP News on Thursday evening.

She has reportedly also filed a complaint against Mohammed Shami at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. Shami and Jahan had got married in 2014. On Tuesday, she had claimed that Shami was having affair with several girls and also posted the screenshots of his WhatsApp and Facebook messages on her social media wall. The post was published from an unverified account and was captioned ‘Shami’s enjoyment’.

This is what Hasin Jahan alleged:

BREAKING – If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof: Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami to ABP News. pic.twitter.com/6Dtx3mblQK — ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 8, 2018

Later, Jahan had also claimed that she was tortured by Shami’s mother and brother who even tried to kill her. Jahan said that she got to know about these affairs when she found a smartphone in Shami’s car which was reportedly gifted to him by his IPL franchises, Delhi Daredevils.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” Jahan had said. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Airah.

Mohammed Shami was a part of the Indian cricket team for the recently concluded South Africa tour. Jahan alleged that the fast-bowler was beating her even after returning from South Africa. She added that Shami has been doing this for a while and when she found her chats, even threatened her.

Here is Mohammed Shami’s response:

Shami, on the other hand, while talking to ANI, dismissed all these allegations by saying that it was just an attempt to defame him. “All these accusations made against me are baseless. They have no meaning. She said that this has been happening since five years, the fact is that we have been married just for four years,” Shami said.

By calling it a well-planed conspiracy, Shami said that he wants to remain calm. He said even on Holi and other festivals, he was with his family. “Even after my wife was trolled so much in the past I stood by her. And I would like to stand by her today as well,” he added.