Mohammed Shami injured in car accident while traveling from Dehradun to New Delhi

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami was reportedly injured in a road accident earlier today.

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami was reportedly injured in a road accident earlier today. It was reported that Shami was traveling from Dehradun in Uttarakhand to New Delhi. ANI reported that Shami suffered an injury in the head. He reportedly got stitches. No serious injury to the India pacer has been reported and he is said to be taking rest in Dehradun.

More details on Shami’s accident are awaited.

In the past couple of week, Mohammed Shami has been in the news because of allegations made against him by his wife Hasin Jahan. She accused Shami of cheating with other women. His wife had even accused him of match-fixing and taking money from a woman in Pakistan. On March 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared Shami’s name in fixing allegation put forward by his wife. Mohammed Shami’s name was cleared by BCCI’s anti-corruption unit chief Neeraj Kumar. Following the decision by the BCCI, Shami has got Grade B annual contract from the cricket board.