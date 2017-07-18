Mohammed Shami in parking brawl; cops arrest three after they barge into his flat. (AP)

Jadavpur police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly being involved in a brawl with Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Sunday night. The complaint was filed for ‘manhandling’ the apartment caretaker. As per Indian Express reports, the Indian bowler was involved in an altercation with the motorcyclist over parking area outside his building. The motorcyclist then entered the pacer’s house in Kolkata along with two others and created a nuisance there. On seeing the intruders, the caretaker of the building tried to step in which led to a fight between the two parties. While talking to the Telegraph, Shami said that he has informed the police and he hopes that his family would also be provided security. The accused were presented at the Alipore court on Monday after they were arrested by the police on the previous night.

Shami has been selected for India’s 16-member squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, where they play three Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I. India will begin the tour by playing a two-day practice game in Colombo on July 21. The first Test begins on July 26 and will be played in Galle, which will be followed by matches in Colombo on August 3 and Pallekele on August 12. India is then scheduled to play five one-dayers against Sri Lanka starting from August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, his team-mate Umesh Yadav on Monday night was burgled by an unidentified man who entered the bowler’s residence and ran with two mobile phones and Rs 45,000. Neither the cricketer nor his family members were at home when the robbery took place. The stolen phone belonged to the cricketer’s mother and the cash was stolen from the purse of Umesh’s wife according to ANI.