Mohammed Shami in more trouble! Kolkata police writes to BCCI, seeks details of his whereabouts on South Africa tour

Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets in Johannesburg, helping men in blue defeat the hosts by a convincing margin. (Source: PTI)

A month ago, Mohammed Shami had scripted one of the finest wins of recent times for India. The 27-year-old fast bowler picked up five wickets in Johannesburg, helping men in blue defeat the hosts by a convincing margin. However, Shami’s cricketing future is now under major threat after his wife Hasin Jahan alleged the pacer of domestic abuse and also claimed that he was involved in match-fixing. In a letter written to the BCCI, the Kolkata police has asked about the cricketer’s whereabouts on South Africa tour.

In connection with the case, the police has also seized the mobile phone, allegedly belonging to Shami. Hasin Jahan had alleged that the phone has chat records between Shami and various women. Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said that they are waiting for a response from the BCCI. “We have sought details of his (Shami) tours and routes. We are yet to receive any response from the body,” he added.

Earlier, the board had put Shami’s annual contract on hold after the allegations by Hasin Jahan. Meanwhile, his IPL franchise, Delhi Daredevils, has already spoken about following the cricket board’s direction in this regard.

The police said that Shami’s phone will be sent for forensic testing to verify certain things, including the audio clip voice. The police will now investigate the network and applications that were used to communicate with people.

Hasin Jahan, on the other hand, said that if she would not have found Shami’s phone, the Indian pacer might have divorced him by now. Kolkata police has also retrieved an audio clip from Jahan which is supposedly a conversation between her and the India seamer.

“I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying for very long. He would’ve run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would’ve divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone,” Jahan said, while speaking to media on Sunday.