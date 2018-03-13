Mohammed Shami gets emotional, shares daughter’s image on Twitter amid controversy

Mohammed Shami with his daughter. (Source: Twitter)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami who is facing charges of domestic violence and attempt to murder by his wife Hasin Jahan, got emotional on Monday evening and shared an image of his daughter on his Twitter handle with a message. Shami has been charged under numerous non-bailable sections, including rape and attempt to murder after Jahan filed a police complaint at Jadavpur police station in Kolkata last week. Shami has also been accused of match-fixing by his wife.

Amid all these allegations, the 27-year-old pacer took to his Twitter handle and posted an image of his daughter with a caption – “Chocolate lover ….miss u bebo [sic].” Shami and Jahan got married in Moradabad in 2014 and have a daughter Aaira.

Shami has been going through a tough time ever since his wife Hasin Jahan took to Facebook on March 6 and posted screenshots of his alleged phone conversations with other girls. The former model also revealed she was facing torture from the Delhi Daredevils fast bowler and his family over the last two years.

Jahan also claimed that she tried to reason out with the cricketer before lodging a complaint. “I had been trying to save my family. I had tried to reason out with him for a long time,” she said.

Chocolate lover ….miss u bebo pic.twitter.com/xOdfkBwtPv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 12, 2018

Following these claims, Shami’s annual contract was put on hold by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Daredevils also said that it will follow the board’s steps.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have seized Mohammed Shami’s phone and have sought details of his whereabouts during the recently concluded South Africa tour.

Shami, on the other hand, has dismissed all these allegations by calling it a conspiracy to ruin his career. The Indian pacer said that he would like to solve this ongoing conflict as it will help his daughter. “If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter,” Shami said.