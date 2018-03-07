Mohammed Shami breaks silence on wife Hasin Jahan’s charge of extra-marital affair, terms it a conspiracy

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan and daughter. (Source: Twitter)

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday took to Facebook and dismissed the allegations of extra-marital affair levelled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan and called it a conspiracy to ruin his game. Shami, who is India’s leading fast-bowler in the longest format of the sport, is currently in Dharamsala where he was participating in the Deodhar Trophy. In his Facebook post, Shami said that all these rumours about his personal life are false and someone has conspired against him.

Shami said that this is an attempt to defame him and ruin his game. “Hi. I’m Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai,” Shami said in his Facebook post.

This post came in response to the allegations made by his wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday. Jahan had taken to Facebook and posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall, claiming that Shami was involved in a number of extra-marital affairs.

The post, which was uploaded from an unverified account, was titled as ‘Shami’s enjoyment’ and had several pictures of the pacer’s purported text messages to multiple women. Jahan had also posted a few images of Shami with other women claiming that they were Indian pacer’s ‘girlfriends’.

Later, while talking to ABP News, Jahan claimed that she had got to know of Shami’s affairs within a month but was silent because she wanted to save their marriage. Jahan said that she got to know about these affairs when she found a smartphone from Shami’s car. This phone was allegedly gifted to the cricketer by his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in 2014.

Giving more details, Jahan claimed that after returning from South Africa, Shami had booked a hotel in Dubai where he stayed. Jahan said that she was being patient but Shami kept lying repeatedly,” she said, adding, “He threatened me and said I would ruin my life, I’d make my life hell. I told him to say sorry, accept his faults and lead a better life.”

Here is what Hasin Jahan said:

The couple has been married since 2014. Jahan said that she made a lot of efforts to save their marriage but was instead threatened by Shami and his family members, leaving no other option for her but to come out in public.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” Jahan said.

Shami has recently returned from South Africa where he helped the Indian cricket team in winning the Johannesburg Test by picking up a five-wicket haul. Jahan claimed that the 27-year-old fast bowler allegedly started beating him after returning home.

“I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke,” she said, while adding that she cannot tolerate this anymore and will take legal actions with all the available evidence.