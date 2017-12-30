Mohammad Hafeez shares pic with Rahul Dravid on Twitter, gets massive respect from India, Pakistan cricket fans

Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez, on Friday, bumped into India’s legendary batsman Rahul Dravid on a flight to New Zealand. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez, on Friday, bumped into India’s legendary batsman Rahul Dravid on a flight to New Zealand. The Pakistan all-rounder was excited to meet the former Indian captain and shared the image of this meeting on the micro-blogging website Twitter. In this tweet, Hafeez called Rahul Dravid a great human being who is always there to talk about cricket and help others out. The tweet was not only appreciated by the Indian fans but also by the followers of the sport across the border.

“Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed,” he tweeted along with the photo. Dravid, widely regarded as one of the finest to have played the game, received plenty of love from cricket fans across the border.

Apart from boasting of a prolific batting record, Dravid also earned the respect of not just his peers but also fans across the world. Some of the replies to Hafeez’s tweet were proof of the goodwill Dravid enjoys in the cricket community.

Rahul Dravid who is the coach of India’s Under 19 cricket team is travelling to New Zealand with the squad to take part in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

“The World Cup is an exciting challenge and provides a good opportunity for all these guys. There is a process now in place in Indian cricket – U-19 cricket to first-class cricket and then to India A and then the India national team, when the opportunity arrives,” Dravid said at the pre-departure press conference of the India U-19 team.

“I have been talking to these players about other formats as well. If they can make it to the India A team in 6-8 months, it will be great. We see this as a stepping stone,” the former India captain said.