Mohammad Kaif wishes ‘selfless’ Rahul Dravid on birthday

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid. (Reuters)

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid, also known as the Wall, turned 44 today and warm birthday wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity. Former explosive Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish his former team-mate a very happy birthday.

“He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class, Consistency, Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid,” Sehwag wrote in a series of tweets. Labelling Dravid as a `selfless` human being, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also extended his warm wishes to Mr. Dependable.

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017

“Happy Birthday #RahulDravid. One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name “Rahul”,” Kaif wrote on Twitter. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted, “Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia skipper Rahul Dravid #Legend #Dravid.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:





Considering Dravid as a `Great Wall` of the Indian cricket, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel wished the former, saying, “True gentleman & GREAT WALL of #Indian #cricket Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday. DID YOU KNOW once he took 2 wickets in 2 balls!”

Often regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the game, Dravid appeared in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India and notched up more than 10,000 runs in both the formats of the game in his trophy-laden career.