Mohammad Kaif hits back at trolls, says sports beyond religion

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has hit back after being trolled on social media for posting a picture with son while playing chess. Kaif took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to share a long message in which he said that chess is a wonderful game and has taught him spontaneity, the presence of mind and how to strategize at an early age. “Chess is a wonderful game. Passing on your learnings is not a crime, especially of a game which has been India’s own invention and followed from centuries. Chess has taught me spontaneity, the presence of mind and strategize at an early age. It has made me come out the winner in many situations on the field and in life,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hitting back at the trolls, Kaif wrote sport is one of the best ways to break barriers of caste, creed, religion. “When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more. #SportsBeyondReligion,” read his caption for the image. Here is what Mohammad Kaif posted on Twitter.

When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more.#SportsBeyondReligion pic.twitter.com/RSwkJMMoAB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 30, 2017

This is not the first time when Mohammad Kaif was trolled on social media. Earlier, he was trolled for posting pictures doing Surya Namaskar. Mohammad Kaif has represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs in which he scored 624 and 2753 runs respectively. Kaif was also India’s Under-19 captain and led the team to a U19 World Cup title in 1999. He is widely regarded as one of the best fielders to represent India at international level. Mohammad Kaif later joined Indian National Congress and contested 2014 Lok Sabha election from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh but lost to the current deputy CM of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya.