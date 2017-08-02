Mithali Raj says fortunate to be from Hyderabad, eyes next T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is not disheartened by the loss in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is not disheartened by the loss in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup and is eyeing the next T20 World Cup. While talking to ANI on Wednesday morning, Mithali Raj said that her next target is the T20 World Cup and the international series that are coming up in next couple of years. “Next T20 World Cup and the next two years of international series is what I am looking at now,” Mithali Raj was quoted saying. She added that it is very unfortunate that sports are not promoted in India unless you well and make it big but now that the team has better facilities, it can prepare better.

“Unfortunately, sports persons not recognised in India unless they make it big. Whereas, abroad they invest at a young stage. We have access to best of facilities & can prepare better now. This World Cup was better in terms of visibility to women’s cricket,” Raj added. Talking about the number of sportspeople who have emerged from Hyderabad in last few years, Mithali said the credit goes to government and media for promoting them. “Lot of sports persons are from Hyderabad, huge credit goes to govt & media for promoting us; feel fortunate to be from Hyderabad,” she added.

Yesterday, while talking to media at an event the Indian skipper had said that she was not expecting a grand welcome after the World Cup performance. “I did not expect that there will be such a reception in India. We lost the match (final) and as a team we were all very sad,” she said. The appreciation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been very nice, she said. “But, this appreciation and positive feedback, from Prime Minister to the Chief Minister (of Telangana), it’s been really nice. Because, all these years, nobody gave us this kind of acknowledgement,” she had added.