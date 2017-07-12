  3. Mithali Raj becomes all-time highest run scorer, first woman cricketer to reach 6,000 ODI runs; here is how Gautham Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, others reacted

Indian women's cricket team captain created history at the County Ground, Bristol when she became the all-time leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket during her knock against Australia in the ongoing match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Indian women’s cricket team captain created history at the County Ground, Bristol when she became the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s ODI cricket during her knock against Australia in the ongoing match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Mithali broke the record of England’s Charlotte Edwards who scored 5992 runs in 191 matches at an average of 38.16 including nine centuries and 46 half-centuries. She also became the first woman cricketer to go past 6,000 ODI runs. Mithali made her debut in 1999 against Ireland scoring a century in her first game. So far, she has scored 5 hundreds and 49 half-centuries in 182 matches.

As soon as Mithali reached the feat, many male cricketers and celebs congratulated her on the micro-blogging website Twitter. “Congratulations @M_Raj03 for becoming the highest ever run scorer in the history of women’s ODI cricket.We are proud of u #WomensWorldCup,” wrote West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “Congratulations legend Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 on becoming the highest run scorer in Women ODIs.All time great. Wish the team the best #IndvAus,” posted former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was quick to acknowledge the achievement as well. “Congratulations Indian run-machine @M_Raj03! Highest run getter in women’s ODIs. A true champion! #WomensWorldCup2017 #WWC17,” he posted.

The Indian women cricket team is sitting in a comfortable position in the points table by winning four of its first five matches. Mithali Raj has led from the front in this tournament so far and has scored 71, 46, 8, 53 and 0 in first five games while went past 50-run mark against Australia as well.

