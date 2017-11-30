Miracle jump from mountain into airplane! Watch this amazing duo perform death-defying stunt

In a stunt that was sponsored by Red Bull that often backs adventurous and extreme sports, a pair of French wingsuit flyers accomplished a jaw-dropping operation in the Swiss Alps after a base jump from the peak of 4,158 metre Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland.

The French duo – Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet known for their base jumping skills, otherwise known as Soul Flyers, managed to fly and manoeuvre themselves into the path of a plane and thereafter even enter the moving plane mid-air. The pair made the jump from one of the highest peaks in Europe and manoeuvered themselves inside a Pilatus Porter light aircraft. The duo took inspiration from the 20th anniversary of a legendary skydiver who jumped from an aircraft after which he flew back into the plane. Fugen and Reffet had been planning and training for months to do the stunt.

Before performing the stunt in Switzerland, the duo had gone through 100 test flights in Spain. Wingsuit flying is a sport that requires the flyer to glide through the air using the extensions of the suit and manoeuver themselves by expanding the area with the help of the material between the arms and the legs. The French duo’s stunt included 3,200 metres of vertical free fall and lasted only 2 minutes and 45 seconds. The duo had worn headcams and the entire ordeal was captured in the cam.

French jumpers took a plunge from 13,000 feet before speeding through the air at 136.7 kmph. The duo maintained pace with the pilot of the Pilatus Porter aircraft through push-to-talk system in the video. They glided through the air taking a downward plunge before hurtling into the plane. The duo are shown entering the aircraft in a short gap which the pair described as the most intense project they had taken up. The duo emphasised that a lot of focus, intense training and hard work was responsible for their feat. Their dive was a part of their project ‘A Door in the Sky’.

The duo further said that the hardest part was to perform the base jump from such a height and it took them a total of 20 times flying in the light plane to master the technique completely.