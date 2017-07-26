Miracle cricket on display; Somerset Superman fielder Peter Trago makes for spectacular moment; watch video

Peter Trego did a Ricky Pointing. (Twitter)

At the Knockout stages of the Natwest T20 Blast, the crowd experienced a remarkable moment. A moment that is now going viral. In a thrilling encounter where Somerset got the better of Middlesex for the second time in a week, Peter Trego did a Ricky Pointing. The Somerset star fielder took a one-handed stunner of Brendon McCullum at mid-off after he failed to connect the ball properly while facing Tim Groenewald. Following the magical athleticism by Trego, Somerset County Club posted a video of the catch on their official Facebook account, with a caption saying,”‪If you do one thing today, check out this mind-blowing catch from Peter Trego! ‪#WeAreSomerset,” reported Indian Express. Middlesex had put a challenging total of 162 with a loss of six wickets in 16 overs, as the match was reduced due to rain. Somerset’s batsman James Hildreth fighting 63 runs off 34 deliveries proved to be crucial for the team’s comeback. Somerset required 13 runs off the final over when Corey Anderson and Roelof van der Merwe finished the match in style with one ball to spare, winning the match by five wickets.

Notably, Trego’s Superman catch that had sent McCullum back to the pavilion left the audience stunned. In 2006, former Australian captain Ricky Pointing during the VB series against Sri Lanka took an exceptional one-handed catch at mid-off to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Russel Arnold for 76 runs off Nathan Bracken’s delivery.

Meanwhile, after this victory, Somerset went ahead of Middlesex in the South Group table, with six points in six games