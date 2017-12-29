Miracle boy Pranav Dhanawade who scored 1009 runs in one match reportedly quits cricket

Dhanawade, who is the son of an auto rickshaw driver, was offered a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). (Source: IE)

Mumbai-based boy Pranav Dhanawade who made the headlines a few years back with his record-smashing knock of 1009 runs in an under-16 school match has reportedly quit the sport. Dhanawade, who is the son of an auto rickshaw driver, was offered a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). However, this money was returned by his father. The reason is hard to digest. As per Pranav’s father, the young prodigy quit cricket because of a slump in form. He said that there was a dip in Pranav’s form in the subsequent matches after playing that massive knock which forced him to part ways with cricket.

He, however, Pranav’s father said the cricketer can get a scholarship easily once he gets back to his form. “We are thankful for the scholarship that the MCA announced when he created a world record with his unbeaten 1009. Since Pranav has not performed to expectations in the last one and a half years, it is not right for us to accept the MCA scholarship. If Pranav performs well later, the MCA can think of awarding him a scholarship. As of now, I request you to discontinue it with immediate effect,” he stated.

Pranav was reportedly left out of MCA’s U16 side because of the considerable dip in form while Air India and the Dadar Union even stopped allowing the promising youngster access to their nets for practice. After he was left out of the MCA side, Pranav went to Bengaluru to train and meet India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid but returned with low confidence.

Pranav’s coach Mobin Sheikh believes that the youngster lost his focus due to a lot of media attention. Sheikh added that they are trying their best to help Pranav regain his confidence and are hopeful that the youngster will reorganize himself and deliver good cricket from the next year.

Apart from the financial strain, it is the dearth of a proper practice arena that Dhanawade is struggling for.

“The wickets on which the boys practice are not proper. It hampers the state of the balls and bats. If we have a proper wicket here, it will be very helpful to the players,” Mobin was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.