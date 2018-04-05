Mirabai Chanu wins gold with record-breaking lift at Commonwealth Games 2018

Mirabai Chanu who was competing in 48 kg weightlifting event lifted 86 KG in her third attempt creating a new Commonwealth Games record. (PTI)

India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the country’s first Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Mirabai Chanu who was competing in 48 kg weightlifting event lifted 86 KG in snatch in her third attempt, creating a new Commonwealth Games record. In her first attempt, Chanu had lifted 80 kg but improved it with 84 kg and 86 kg lifts, respectively. The previous Commonwealth Games record in snatch was 77kg made by Indian lifter Augustina Nwaokolo in 2010 Commonwealth Games at New Delhi.

In her first attempt at lean and jerk, she lifted 103 kg. In her next attempt, she lifted 107 kg and improved it in the third attempt by lifting 110 kg, taking her overall score to 196 kg. Chanu also won India’s second medal in the competition after weightlifter P Gururaja had opened the country’s account on the first competition day by claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category.

“Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for #Gold! #CWG2018 #GoldCoast #ProudMoment,” said Indian boxer Mary Kom on Twitter.

Congratulations Golden Girl #MirabaiChanu on winning the first Gold medal for India at #GC2018 as she wins the medal by lifting a total of 196 kg. pic.twitter.com/5aWKxoNrFB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 5, 2018

Chanu had won a silver at the 2014 CWG and was being considered a sure shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 194kg. Chanu bettered her record by lifting 196 kg at Gold Coast.

None of the other lifters in her competition had touched even 180kg with her likely closest rival, Amanda Braddock of Canada, having a personal best of 173kg.

Born in 1994 in Imphal East, Manipur, Mirabai Chanu was inspired by Kunjarani Devi and began weightlifting in 2007. She was considered as a successor to 2000 Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari. Chanu shined at a young age and won gold in junior levels at South Asian Junior Games and 2011 International Youth Championship.