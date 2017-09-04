Messi sees boy being dragged away by guard, what he does next is nothing short of being inspirational

Lionel Messi is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the current era. (Reuters)

Lionel Messi is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the current era and Paparazzi and fans keep an eye on every move that he makes. Wherever he goes, he is mobbed by fans despite security trying their best to thwart any untoward incident. The security might be able to keep the grown-ups at bay, but for youngsters, it is difficult to make them follow these norms, protocols, and jargon. An incident at Montevideo, Uruguay, highlights this aspect in the soccer icon. This happened when the Argentinian captain got down from the team bus to head to the practice session ahead of the match against Uruguay for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier. Messi had almost walked into the sports complex when he noticed a young boy being dragged away by a security guard. However, maybe the luck fairy was on the kid’s side that day.

Seeing the ruckus, the five time Ballon d’Or winner paused before asking the guard to let the kid go. The wide-eyed child immediately became vividly distraught at the very idea that he had come so close to meeting his icon. Messi noticed how emotional the kid had become and hugged him and even posed for a photograph. It was truly a dream come true for the child! The tears were replaced by a big ear-to-ear smile on the kid’s face as he clung on to the picture on the cellphone.

Brilliant. Sheep & a Lion. None of them gave a flying fuck for the kid. #Messi notices, cares & suddenly it’s vital pic.twitter.com/lNvpD36tR2 — Graham Hunter (@BumperGraham) August 30, 2017

Interestingly, this was not the first time when Messi has gone out of his way to meet his fans. Earlier, in 2016, The Barcelona striker met a young boy from Africa who had become an internet sensation for being clicked wearing a plastic bag with Messi’s name on it. The duo later met in Qatar.