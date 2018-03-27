Mega ball-tampering row fallout! Steve Smith, David Warner, Bancroft dropped from SA tour; Lehmann gets clean chit

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Tuesday addressed the media on the ball-tampering chronicle. (Reuters/Cricket Australia)

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Tuesday addressed the media on the ball-tampering chronicle. He apologised to the people of Australia and said, “Darren Lehmann has been given a clean chit”. Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft have been dropped from SA tour. Here are the top points Sutherland made during the crucial press conference:-

– In the next 24 hours, we will be in a position to announce sanctions

– Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will replace the three players charged in the Test squad. Tim Paine has officially been appointed captain.

– Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all charged after it was found they had prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident. No one else was aware.

– Darren Lehmann has not resigned and will continue to coach the Aussie men’s team.

The cricketing world was left in limbo by Australian captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft after their ball-tampering debacle was caught on camera during the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town.

Zotani Oscar was the cameraman who caught Bancroft pulling a yellow object from his pocket and rubbing it on the ball in an effort to change the shape to achieve reverse swing. When he realised that the cameras had spotted him doing the ill-deed, Bancroft was seen hiding the object in his trouser. Later on, after the third day, Smith admitted that he and Bancroft conspired to ‘get an advantage’ by applying tape on the ball.