Meet Virender Sehwag and his ‘Swag’ on Viru Gyan

Viru Gyan has two characters, the legendary Virender Sehwag and his alter ego- ‘Swag’.(PTI)

Legendary Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag is well known for his funny bones and sarcastic banters on Twitter. And ever since Viru pa, as they like to call him in the dressing room, has taken to Hindi commentary, it has been a common notion that he has brought people back listening to Hindi commentary. Sehwag can save the day in the commentary box, as he did on the field during his playing days; with sheer power and ruthless jokes.

Sehwag, the only Indian batsman to score 2 triple centuries in test cricket, has started a new chat show, all by his own, known as “Viru Gyan”. The show has two characters, The legendary Virender Sehwag and his alter ego- ‘Swag’. While Sehwag attempts to give the audience a good knowledge of statistics and figures related to the recently concluded ODI series between India and England, which the hosts won by 2-1, his alter ego gives a funny version of them.

Golmaal hai Bhai, kuch Golmaal hai. Catch me at #ViruGyaan .http://t.co/cU5FDZobt3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2017

Sehwag is seen making jokes on himself. In one of the segments, Sehwag said that the three matches turned out to be extremely high scoring but ‘Swag’ turned around and said that it didn’t matter as he earned a lot of money. Sehwag added that when Yuvraj and MS Dhoni smashed their way to centuries in the second ODI of the series, he too had the urge to walk down the pitch and hit one or two boundaries.