Meet Pardeep Narwal, the Dubki King of Pro Kabaddi League

The Dubki King of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Pardeep Narwal has been in rock-solid form in the fifth edition. Narwal is considered as one of the finest raiders in both international as well as the domestic circuit. The Patna Pirates captain was born in Rindhana, Sonepat, Haryana, and holds the maximum number of points, in a single season of PKL. The record was previously held by Anup Kumar with 155 points. In the match against Puneri Paltan on Monday in eliminator 2, Narwal led from the front to score a historic 34 points, the most by any raider in Pro Kabaddi League, and also became the first man to reach 300 raid points in Season 5. With his stellar performance, Narwal led his team to 69-30 win. Patna Pirates will now face Puneri Paltan in their next eliminator as the two-time champions eye to be crowned winners for the third time. Here is all you need to know about the Patna Pirates star raider, Pardeep Narwal.

1) Narwal made his debut in Season 2 of Pro Kabaddi (2015) playing for the team Bengaluru Bulls. However, he didn’t get a place in the regular starting VII of Bengaluru Bulls and he generally came on the court in dying minutes of the game through substitutions, which resulted in him scoring only 9 points in the 6 matches he played.

2) He signed with Patna Pirates in the third season and got a place in the starting VII.

3) In Season 5, Pardeep broke Anup Kumar’s record of 155 raid points, which was the record for the most raid points in a single season, set in the Season 1, a feat achieved in just 12 matches.

4) Moreover, he even broke Anup Kumar’s record of 169 total points (raid and tackle points) which was also scored by Kumar in season 1.

5) Pardeep Narwal who is commonly known as the ‘Dubki King’ and ‘Raid Machine’ holds the record for most Super 10s (10) too.