Meet Lakhan Singh, once India’s best bet for a boxing gold, now fighting for survival

Lakha Singh is the 5-time national champion and bronze medallist in 81 kg category in the 1994 Hiroshima Asiad. (Facebook)

There have been numerous stories of sportsmen with massive potential talent going waste and ending up with nothing. This is both a personal and national loss. Still tragic stories keep coming and the latest narrative to come to light is that of Lakha Singh, the 5-time national champion and bronze medallist in 81 kg category in the 1994 Hiroshima Asiad. He is now struggling for survival. Singh is driving a taxi in Ludhiana to make ends meet. His income is a pittance – a mere Rs 8,000 per month, as per IndiaTimes report. Singh has a bronze in the 1994 Boxing Championship in Tehran and a silver medal in the same championship in Tashkent the following year. With three back-to-back medals in the span of two years, Singh was nations best hope in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, he could not translate his Asian level performance into success at the Olympics. Singh finished 17th in the 91kg category.

Despite his unsuccessful Olympic run, Singh was still India’s best hope for a medal in the boxing ring. But sadly, although he had a great resume to boast about, Singh has been at the receiving end of the state government as well as boxing federation.

“I had written several letters to the (now-defunct) Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) as well as the Punjab government about my condition, but never got a response,” Singh told Times of India. “Even the taxi that I drive is not mine. Koi mere pakh di gal nai sunna chaunda (No one wants to listen to my side of the story),” the 52-year-old added, the report added.

Singh had joined the Indian Army as a soldier at the age of 19 in 1984. Two years after the 1996 Olympics, Singh’s life took a turn for the worse. He and another boxer, Debendra Thapa, were scheduled to take part in the World Military Boxing Championship in 1998. However, the pair slipped out of the Texas airport and vanished. They were declared absconders by the Army.

It was believed that the duo wanted to make a career for themselves in professional boxing in the US. Thapa even played in the professional circuit in the US, but Singh never could make a name for himself. It is true that both of us went out of the airport. I tagged along with Thapa, he told me that we’ll be meeting some friends. Then we had a couple of drinks in a car, and trust me after that I never met Thapa. I woke up and found myself locked in a room, where I stayed confined for nearly a month. Then I was thrown out of the apartment. That was the toughest day of my life. I had no money, my visa had expired, and I didn’t even know the place. It was all alien,” he said.

He said that a few Asian people helped him in getting to California where he worked at a gas station, restaurants at construction sites. It took him eight years to save the money to buy a ticket back to India.When asked about Thapa and his whereabouts Singh said that he has not met him after that incident.