Meet Amitesh Mishra: The 18-year-old set to represent India at 2018 Asian Games in Inline Speed Skating

Amitesh Mishra.

Representing their nation is every athlete’s dream and 18-year-old Amitesh Mishra, born in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh is set to live this dream at the 2018 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. Mishra who had started his professional career in skating at the age of 13 with Preetjyot Baweja as his mentor in the initial stages of his career, will represent India in the 20,000 m Half Marathon event for Inline Speed Skating later this year.

“It is a dream come true for me to be able to represent my country as an athlete. I would like to thank my coach, Felix Rijhnen, who helps me push myself every day to achieve my true potential and whose guidance been essential to my success thus far. I would also like to thank Naresh Sharma, General Secretary, Roller Skating Federation of India,” Mishra said after his selection.

Just like any other athlete, Mishra hopes to see India’s flag at the top of the podium. “In addition, my family’s encouragement has also been crucial, as none of this would be possible without their constant support. I hope to see the Indian flag at the top of the podium as that is my ultimate goal and I will give it everything I have to make it happen,” he added.

He is currently training with 2017 Inline Speed Skating World Champion, Felix Rijhnen, from Germany. Mishra’s focus is on his training for long distance events to prepare to compete in the 20,000m Half Marathon race at the Asian Games later this year.

The Chhattisgarh lad began his career by competing in State Speed Roller Skating Championship where he claimed a silver medal in 500-metres and was awarded gold in 1,000m, 5,000m (road) and 15,000m.

He followed it up by winning four golds in four different events in the same championship a year later. In 2017, he repeated the feat by winning another four gold medals in similar events in the 2017 state championships.

He won four silver medals in different events in addition to a bronze in the half marathon race in the National Roller Sports Championship-Speed Skating 2016. In 2017, Mishra took home another silver in the 10,000m and bronze the Half marathon again.

Mishra made his international debut at 2016 Asian Championship in Lishui, China where he competed in the 20,000m race.