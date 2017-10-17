Massive blow to S Sreesanth, Kerala HC restores BCCI ban on cricketer

“This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ?” Sreesanth said on Twitter.

In a massive jolt to S Sreesanth, Kerala High Court on Tuesday restored a lifetime ban imposed on on him by Board of Control of Cricket in India on the charges of match-fixing. The BCCI had filed a fresh appeal in Kerala High Court on September 18, challenging the lifting of a lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth. The cricketer expressed his shock over the decision. “This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ?” Sreesanth said on Twitter. “Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don’t give up,” he addedBCCI had said that HC’s decision was contrary to the existing norms, ANI reported.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court lifted the BCCI life ban imposed on the cricketer. While ruling in Sreesanth’s favour, the court had said that there was no incriminating evidence to pinpoint his involvement in match-fixing. HC Judge A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“It is to be noted that there are no incriminating evidence to pinpoint Sreesanth’s involvement in spot fixing deal,” the judge was quoted as saying by PTI. Sreesanth,34, had expressed his happiness over the decision saying that he was “grateful to God.” He had even started preparations for playing the game and his aim was to find a place in the Kerala cricket team. Kerala Cricket Association too had said it would take a “positive” decision on Sreesanth’s bid to play in state cricket.