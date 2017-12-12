Maradona in India: Argentine football legend graces charity football match with Sourav Ganguly

“It would have been great to have played with him but he could not play,” said Sourav Ganguly.

After several postponements and much delay, the Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, has finally kept his date with the football-frenzied city of Kolkata. Maradona arrived in Kolkata, India on December 11. Maradona is on a three-day visit to the country. The Argentine legend, on December 12, graced the much-hyped ‘Diego versus Dada’ exhibition match, but he was not well-enough to last long on the pitch, leaving the cricket icon Sourav Ganguly disappointed. The 57-year-old Maradona, became tired even as the game kicked off. The weather of Kolkata was muggy and sultry. However, Maradona exchanged pleasantries with Ganguly and his team.

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly is a big fan of Maradona. He grew up watching Maradona’s 1986 World Cup triumph and was heartbroken as he missed out on a chance to play against his childhood icon. “It would have been great to have played with him but he could not play,” Ganguly said after featuring in the seven-a-side exhibition match.

Ganguly added, “Age has caught up with him but he’s too good a player. I’m a huge, huge fan of his, I have seen him win the World Cup in 1986. It was a treat to see him from close quarters.” The ‘Diego vs Dada’ match was played on the outskirts of Kolkata was the central theme of Maradona’s three-day trip who is here for the second time after his euphoric 2008 visit.

The reason for Maradona’s tiredness was a football workshop with school children which was organised prior to the game. It went on for a long time leaving Maradona visibly tired and dripping with sweat. There was no stage on the ground and Maradona was seen coming in and out of the dugout. On his last visit, Maradona was ferried by a chopper to Maheshtala, situated on the outskirts of the city for a similar football workshop.

Diego Maradona at a charity match in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly at a charity match in Kolkata.

Diego Maradona at a charity match in Kolkata.

But this time he endured a bumpy 35-km ride on a potholed road to a remote place called Kadambgachi. When the 40-minute match was about to start, Maradona had little energy left to play. He, however, lined up both the teams and kick-started the proceedings.

The spectators chanted ‘Diego, Diego’, as well as ‘Ganguly, Ganguly’, who played in his jeans. Ganguly played for both the sides, first turning up in whites and then slipping on to a blue jersey. Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary also took part in the match, which also included former medium pacer Shib Shankar Paul.

A host of former footballers including the likes of Shyam Thapa, Prasun Banerjee, Sishir Ghosh, Debjit Ghosh, Biswajit Bhattacharya, Hemanta Dora, Dipendu Biswas, Alvito d’Cunha and Abhijit Mondal were also present on the occasion.