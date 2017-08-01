  3. Manchester United get dating app Tinder as sleeve sponsor, Twitterati trolling this match heavily

Manchester United get dating app Tinder as sleeve sponsor, Twitterati trolling this match heavily

Manchester United is the most successful club in the English Premier League history with a huge fan base who call themselves as Red Devils.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2017 9:21 PM
Manchester United will have Tinder up their sleeves. (Reuters)

Manchester United is the most successful club in the English Premier League history with a huge fan base who call themselves as Red Devils. Man U is also one of the most commercially successful clubs in the world. Every business in the world dreams of getting a small space on the red jersey even if it takes a huge amount of money for the same. Well, keeping all this in mind the club has found A MATCH! The dating app Tinder is all set to be the new sleeve sponsor for the Old Trafford outfit for the upcoming season. As per a report by Daily Mail, Tinder struck a 12 million pound per year deal with the club. But this perfect match soon came under the Twitterati’s radar. The Twitter users wasted no time to troll the Man U players and the club. Meanwhile, Man Utd has in the summer transfer market signed two big names of the EPL. They have bagged Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic for £75 million and £40 million respectively.

Here are some of the most viral and interesting tweets:

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will play the Champions League winner and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the Super Cup on 08 August.

