Manchester United agree terms with Antonio Griezmann, signs him for 100 million Euros from Atletico Madrid

English giants Manchester United have reportedly agreed terms with French forward Antonio Griezmann, according to the reports by Yahoo Sport in a massive transfer move. The Atletico Madrid star will join the Red Devils at the end of the season for a whopping sum of 100 million Euros ($108.11 million).

The 25-year-old has been a superb form in last couple of seasons and finished as the top scorer in the UEFA Euro Cup 2016 with six goals but his team, unfortunately, lost 1-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final. He was later shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or 2016 award where he finished at the third spot behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann has been on Jose Mourinho’s radar for some time now but the manager never commented on a potential move. The Press Association is still reporting that no agreement has been reached and no official word has come from Old Trafford as well.

Mourinho has a knack of going after top-class players and doesn’t shy away from spending money. Last year, he bought another Frenchman, Paul Pogba for a record-breaking deal of 105 million Euros making him the most expensive player in the history of football.

However, Griezmann’s deal could be a sign of worry for youngsters like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who may fall behind in the team sheet. On the other hand, the idea of watching Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a mouth-watering one. Currently, Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League sitting 14 points behind the league leaders Chelsea.