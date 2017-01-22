  3. Malaysia Masters 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Randeep Hooda and others bow down to Saina Nehwal’s win

Malaysia Masters 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Randeep Hooda and others bow down to Saina Nehwal’s win

By: | Published: January 22, 2017 6:39 PM
On Sunday afternoon, India’s star shuttler added another feather in her cap by defeating Thailand’s 19-year-old badminton player Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight sets to win the 2017 Malaysian Masters Grand Prix Gold. She won the 46-minute long clash with the scoreline of 22-20, 22-20.

It was a huge victory for Saina Nehwal on the emotional front as well after going under the knife just 5 months back and was also left heartbroken, after her loss in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Many big names from India’s sports and movie world have come out and praised Saina’s amazing win. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Saina Nehwal and asked her to keep going strong.

 

 

 


Former Indian Olympic medalist and the current Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed Saina’s win and wished her many more such victories in the future. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat described it as a proud moment for the country.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated Saina Nehwal and called it a proud moment for the country. From Bollywood, actor Randeep Hooda was one of the first to acknowledge her victory and asked Saina to keep adding to her glory.

 

 

 


Veteran actor Boman Irani also congratulated the former Olympic medalist and said that Saina will always be a champ.

