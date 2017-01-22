Malaysia Masters 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Randeep Hooda and others bow down to Saina Nehwal’s win

It was a huge victory for Saina Nehwal on the emotional front as well after going under the knife just 5 months back and was also left heartbroken, after her loss in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. (File Photo)

On Sunday afternoon, India’s star shuttler added another feather in her cap by defeating Thailand’s 19-year-old badminton player Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight sets to win the 2017 Malaysian Masters Grand Prix Gold. She won the 46-minute long clash with the scoreline of 22-20, 22-20.

Many big names from India’s sports and movie world have come out and praised Saina’s amazing win. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Saina Nehwal and asked her to keep going strong.

Congratulations to @NSaina on winning #MalaysiaMasters Grand Prix Gold. More power to you. #India is proud! — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) January 22, 2017

Keep adding to the cups of glory, Keep adding to our feeling of pride @NSaina #MalaysiaMasters ???????? #Indian pic.twitter.com/LDwyiIn6Ed — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 22, 2017



Former Indian Olympic medalist and the current Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed Saina’s win and wished her many more such victories in the future. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat described it as a proud moment for the country.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated Saina Nehwal and called it a proud moment for the country. From Bollywood, actor Randeep Hooda was one of the first to acknowledge her victory and asked Saina to keep adding to her glory.

Congrats, @NSaina on winning the #MalaysiaMasters tournament. Outstanding performance! Many more such victories await you ahead! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 22, 2017

Such a pleasing feeling to see @NSaina with a gold medal round her neck! Congratulations Champ! ☺️????pic.twitter.com/Hhck0j9RRh — Vinesh Phogat (@phogat_vinesh) January 22, 2017

Congratulations dear @NSaina on this wonderful triumph.

Our Champ Forever. #MalaysiaMasters Champ. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 22, 2017



Veteran actor Boman Irani also congratulated the former Olympic medalist and said that Saina will always be a champ.