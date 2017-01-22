Malaysia Masters 2017 final, live score and updates: Saina Nehwal Malaysia Masters final is straight sets by 22-20, 22-20

Saina Nehwal takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong (Source: Reuters)

The stadium has gone crazy, last year it was PV Sindhu and now its Saina Nehwal, the trophy stays with India. What a proud moment with for the country.

2:08 PM: Saina wins the set and the match, 22-20, 22-20.

2:06 PM: Mistake from Pornpawee, match point to Saina

2:05 PM: Saina makes a mistake, its 20-19.

The score is 20-18 now.

2:02 PM: Saina is moments away from the win, makes it 20-16

2:01 PM: Pornpawee isn’t giving up, pulls one point back. Score is 16-17 now.

1:59 PM: Saina makes it 17-14, superb!

1:58 PM: Saina leads 15-13. too many mistakes from the Thai player, she is breaking down under pressure.

1:57 PM: Saina takes the lead, score is 14-12.

1:56 PM: This is just getting better, score is 12-12 now.

1:54 PM: The 19-year-old has made a spirited comeback after the break, its 11-11 again.

1:53 PM: Break time.

1:52 PM: Good smash from Saina, makes it 11-8

1:50 PM: Its getting exciting here, Saina makes it 8-7 in her favour.

1:48 PM: The 19-year-old Pornpawee is making it tough for Saina. She trails now by 6-7!

1:48 PM: Nehwal smashes it hard to make it 4-4.

1:47 PM: Saina is using all her experience here, its 3-3.

1:45 PM: The Thai player has taken a lead of 3-0.

Game 2 begins!

1:42 PM: That’s it! First set goes to Saina. She wins it 22-20. What a comeback from the Indian player, superb!

Pornpawee hits the net, Saina leads 21-20!

1:40 PM: its 20-20 now, exciting game on!

Good comeback, it’s 19-19

1:37 PM: Too many errors from Saina, she trails 19-18.

1:30 PM: Its been an exciting start for the Thai player. She leads the first game 18-15

1:15 PM: Here you will get all the live scores and updates from Saina Nehwal’s Malaysia Masters final against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong. Saina entered the tournament as the top-seeded player and certainly performed like one winning all her matches without dropping a game.

Yesterday, she defeated fifth seed Yip Pui Yin in straight games with scores reading 21-13 and 21-10. This will be her first final of the new year and she would hope to begin it on a high.