Major gaffe! Virat Kohli’s name figures in Gorakhpur voter slip ahead of LS bypoll in Yogi Adityanath’s bastion

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, a resident of New Delhi has been named the voter for the upcoming Gorakhpur bypolls, which are slated to take place on March 11. Recently, a voter slip surfaced which had the Indian skipper’s name and photo and it has confused the official. The authority has ordered an investigation into the matter. In the voter slip, Kohli’s name was registered under the Sahjanwa Assembly and the identification number in the voter list is RHB2231801 and the voter serial number is 822.

The mistake was spotted by the booth officer Sunita Chaubey five days back, following which she informed her senior officer Gopal Jaiswal about it. Pankaj Srivastava, Sub-Divisional Magistrate has launched a probe into the matter.

Kolhi has not gone to Sri Lanka along with the team for the ongoing Nidahas Trophy as he along with MS Dhoni and others has been rested after a long sojourn in South Africa.

The state assembly elections were made necessary after UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats respectively, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The BJP has nominated former Varanasi mayor Kaushlendra Singh Patel in Phulpur while for Gorakhpur the saffron-party has fielded Upendra Shukla. Former MP Pradip Kumar Singh will contest from Araria.

The bypolls for both Gorakhpur and Phulpur setas will take place on March 11. There are 10 candidates in the fray from Gorakhpur, while there are 22 candidates contesting from Phulpur.

According to the Election Commission, there 19.61 lakh voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while there are 19.49 lakh voters in Gorakhpur parliamentary.