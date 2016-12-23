Lot of things will change after January 2 or 3: Anurag Thakur

Already in troubled waters since the Supreme Court’s possible perjury charge against him, an under-fire Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur said. (Reuters)

Already in troubled waters since the Supreme Court’s possible perjury charge against him, an under-fire Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur said on Friday that a lot of things will change after January 2 or 3 when the apex court sits for the next hearing.

Asserting that such situations are a part and parcel of life, Thakur hoped everything will be clear by early next month.

“Everything will be clear by January 2 or 3, all we can understand we have gone through a lot of situations which is not in the interest of the cricketers and cricket but that is part and parcel of life,” the BJP Member of Parliament from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, told reporters during the logo launch of the Delhi Sultans franchise of the upcomingBoard of Control for Cricket in India (PWL).

You may also like to watch:

“We have to face certain situations at some point of time, but I hope everything will be good. So lets wait till January 2 and 3.”

The Supreme court in its hearing on December 15 had said that Thakur seemed to have “committed perjury” after it was informed that he had made a false statement on asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to clarify whether a recommendation made by the Justice R.M. Lodha committee amounted to interference in the board’s running.

Thakur, however preferred to remain tight-lipped on the matter, saying: “I think we should all wait for January 2 and 3. A lot of things will change post that.”

Thakur also expressed his disappointment with the ICC for ignoring Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli to lead the “Test Team of the Year” and urged the global body to change the time period for such calculations.

“I think the ICC must look at changing certain things. It could be from January to January of every year (instead of September to September) so that the current form could be considered,” he said.

“If India is the No.1 team and that team’s captain is not considered (for leading the ICC Team of the Year), the ICC must look into that which I’m sure they will,” he added.

Hailing India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for being named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and also the Test Player of the Year, Thakur said: “I am glad to see R. Ashwin’s performance has been considered and he has won the award and he is on top of the ICC Test bowler’s and all-rounder’s rankings too.”

Commenting on his participation in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting despite the BCCI not being part of the ICC’s Working Group, Thakur said no one can afford to ignore the Indian board globally.

“Nobody can deny or afford to leave India out of global cricket. If anyone has that in mind they should forget that.”

“Global cricket needs India and BCCI plays the most important role. ACC also understands that and ACC members stood by India and said ‘We want India’s more involvement in the growth of cricket in Asian continent.'”

“I personally feel in this region, India has played a great role in the past and continues to play a big role in the future as well. As far as ICC is concerned, maybe we are not part of the working group, that is up to the ICC to decide,” he added.