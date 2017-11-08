PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Score, Senior Badminton National Championship Final Live Updates:

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Badminton Score: Both Sindhu and Nehwal have clinched the Nationals twice and will try their best to make it three with a win in Nagpur.

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Badminton Score: In what is going to be a treat for the fans, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, the two stars of Indian badminton go head to head against each other at the National Championships today. Both Sindhu and Nehwal have clinched the Nationals twice and will try their best to make it three with a win in Nagpur. Sindhu who is the top seed and is ranked currently World number 2 in the world had a tough semi-final match against Ruthvika Shivani before taking the game away from the latter 17-21, 21-5, 21-11. However, Saina Nehwal who is ranked 11th in the world ranking hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11, 21-10. Interestingly, both the shuttlers have met each other twice at the world stage and are currently locked at 1-1. Their most recent showdown took place at the Indian Superseries quarter-finals in March this year where Sindhu emerged as the winner with 21-16, 22-20. Although considering Sindu’s recent form and ranking she has the upper hand but no one can count out Nehwal, who has been impressive in the last couple of months with winning bronze at the World Championships and her first round upset of Spain’s Carolina Marin at the Denmark Open. Nehwal has not dropped a game so far at this year’s Nationals in contrast to which, Sindhu had to battle hard for three games to earn her semi-final victory over South Asian Games champion, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde. Sindhu who looked fatigued in the last set of the game may well have a big problem and this would make Saina fancy her chances of winning the title.

Here are PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Score Updates from Senior Badminton National Championship Final:

4:37 pm: The theme song of the tournament is called De-shuttle.

4:30 pm: Hello and welcome to this exciting final between two stars of Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. The match will is a National Championships final and will take place in Nagpur.