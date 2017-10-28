Pro Kabaddi LIVE Score Final, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates LIVE Updates: Pardeep Narwal eyes hat-trick of titles

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Score Final: In the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 final, the Gujarat Fortunegiants clash against the defending champions, Patna Pirates.

In the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 final, the Gujarat Fortunegiants clash against the defending champions, Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams have entered the final after beating the Bengal Warriors in their leas match. Even though Pardeep Narwal has been in a sublime form this season so far, one team that has successfully stopped him is the Gujarat Fortunegiants. This season, Gujarat have won both their encounters against Patna. Their defensive unit which includes Iranian corners, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani and the Indian covers, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has been in sensational form. Gujarat also have many good raiders in Sukesh Hegde, Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput and Rakesh Narwal. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are majorly dependant on Pardeep Narwal who has an average of at least 14 points in a match. However, you cannot ignore Monu Goyat who has picked up crucial points at important moments.

Here are Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Final Live score updates:

Gujarat Fortunegiants – Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.

Patna Pirates – Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar.