Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live updates Eliminator 2: Can Pardeep Narwal break Surender Nada’s ankle hold?

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: In the second eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates will take on Surender Nada's Haryana Steelers at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2017 6:58 PM
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: The two teams finished at the third and second place in Zone A and Zone B respectively to qualify for the knockouts.

In the second eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates will take on Surender Nada’s Haryana Steelers at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai. The two teams finished at the third and second place in Zone A and Zone B respectively to qualify for the knockouts. The Pirates settled for a draw in their last group match while the Haryana Steelers defeated the Puneri Paltan. The two sides have come head to head just once this season and that match ended in a 41-41 tie. It will be a contest between Patna’s raiders against Haryana defence. The Patna Pirates will rely on their talismanic skipper Pardeep Narwal to lead the way for them with his rampant raiding alongside the other threatening force, Monu Goyat. Haryana, on the other hand, have Surender Nada and Monit Chillar manning either corner on the mat, with Neeraj and Rakesh Singh Kumar putting forth a formidable wall in the cover position. The raiding duties for Haryana will be performed by the trio of Wazir Singh, Prashant Rai and Surjeet Singh/ Deepak Dahiya who have combined well this season.

Here are Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live score updates:

7:00 PM: Throughout the season, Patna have been let down by their defence but they can’t afford to make the same mistake now. The defenders need to support Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary.

