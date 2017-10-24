Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors Live updates, Qualifier 1: Fazel Atrachali faces Surjeet Singh in clash of super defenders

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: It is a clash between two strong defensive units and the winner of this match will progress straight to the finals.

In the first qualifier of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Gujarat Fortunegiants will play against the Bengal Warriors at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai. It is a clash between two strong defensive units and the winner of this match will progress straight to the finals while the loser will get a second shot at qualifying by playing against the winner from the third eliminator. Both the teams have been in great form throughout the season and their only match this season ended in a tie. Gujarat’s defence will be manned by the Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani in either corner with Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar helping in the covers. The attack is led by skipper Sukesh Hegde alongside young gun Sachin. Bengal, on the other hand, would be hoping for an inspiring performance from their captain Surjeet, the cover defender who has been in brilliant form. Bengal’s attack is spearheaded by Maninder Singh, the comeback man who does the bulk of the scoring for the team. Jang Kun Lee’s return to form in the last match is also a good news for the side.

Here are Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors Live score updates:

Bengal Warriors – Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar.

Gujarat Fortunegiants – Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.