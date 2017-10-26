Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live updates, Qualifier 2: Pardeep Narwal eyes final berth

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengal is coming into this match on the back of a heavy loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

In the second qualifier of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Bengal Warriors will play against the defending champions Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Bengal is coming into this match on the back of a heavy loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants while their rivals, Patna Pirates have won their last two eliminators against the Haryana Steelers and the Puneri Paltan. The winner of this fixture will play the final against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday evening at the same venue. Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat have been brilliant for the Pirates and are capable enough to bail their team out of trouble at any given point. The defensive unit which includes Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Jawahar Dagar and Jaideep is coming good at the business end. On the other hand, Bengal would be hoping for a better performance from their raiders Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee and Deepak Narwal. The defence looks good with the presence of Ran Singh, Surjeet and Srikanth Tewatia. However, they need to recover from the loss against the Gujarat side.

Here are Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live score updates:

Bengal Warriors – Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar.

Patna Pirates – Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar.