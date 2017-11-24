ISL LIVE score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Updates

ISL Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Two times finalist Kerala Blasters FC will cross swords with first-timers Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

ISL Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Two times finalist Kerala Blasters FC will cross swords with first-timers Jamshedpur FC as both the sides will be looking for their first win and goal of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Talking about the hosts, the Blasters did not quite get up as a unit in their season opener against the defending champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) but managed to secure a point after surviving ATK’s onslaught. However, the visitors, Jamshedpur FC will also head into the game within a similar situation after experiencing a draw against NorthEast FC. The Highlanders were wasteful in front of goal, while Jamshedpur custodian Subrata Paul did his bit by making a string of splendid saves to rescue the 10-men debutants. The newcomers will also be without the versatile Andre Bikey for their match against Kerala after he picked up a straight red in their previous outing. Kerala will probably line up in a 4-5-1 formation and pack their midfield with bodies. Meanwhile, visitor coach, Steve Coppell is likely to stick with his favourite 4-4-2 formation, which gives his team a balance in attack and defence.

Here are Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football match Updates:

6:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live commentary on Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC.